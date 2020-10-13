How much of toothpaste do you actually need to brush your teeth.

Well, get ready to have your mind blown by a dentist on TikTok.

According to him, the amount of toothpaste we should actually be using on our teeth is about a fraction of what we use at present.

The dentist is Dr. Gao Jye Teh, a Malaysian.

He is at present studying at King’s College London.

He recently went viral on TikTok for sharing some oral health advice, and has become social media’s dental hygiene star in the process.

In the TikTok video, also posted on Instagram, he showed viewers—all 6 million of them—what the right amount of toothpaste looks like.

For people over 3 years of age, it’s the size of a single pea.

For your information, this information is also written on the toothpaste packaging, But nobody reads it.

Dr. Gao wrote in his Instagram post, “Commercials are lying to you! You don’t need to use that much toothpaste”.

Watch the video:

In another post he highlights the bad habits that break our teeth. Watch him: