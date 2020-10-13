By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji on Tuesday reacted to Governor Nyesom Wike’s protest ban in River state.

The Governor had earlier banned any form of protest in Rivers State, stating that anyone who participates in the protest will face the wrath of the law.

This statement, however, did not go well with the award-winning actress. She called him out on Twitter, stating that his moustache shows the kind of leader he chose to be.

”Your mustache says it all. You could have chosen to be any kind of leader you wanted. You chose to be a dictator. Do you have children? she asked.

That’s a shame. Leaders will be held accountable for every loss of innocent life in their state. #EndSARSOPPRESSION #EndSARSNOW.

