By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Falz, Rugged Man, AY, Uti Nwachukwu led the #EndSARS protest in Lekki as they shut down the Lekki toll gate plaza.

The protesters who marched earlier today from the Lekki toll gate down to Onikan were stopped by Police officers at Onikan and forced to turn back as they returned to Lekki to continue their protest.

Popular music act, Falz who was at the frontline of the protest alongside other celebrities asked protesters to simply turn back as they have communicated their demands to the police officers.

Falz said all five demands must be met in few days or else, another protest will be held in few days.

The celebrities who led the protest and others marched back to the Lekki toll gate where they blocked it again as protesters assemble chanting #EndSARS.