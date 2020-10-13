The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, has arrested one, Ezekiel Sunday Emmanuel, for allegedly defrauding an American national, Collins Meresha, to the tune of $7,000.

Emmanuel, who presents himself as Frederick Nnaemeka Leonard, a Nollywood actor, was handed over to the EFCC on 8 October.

He was first arrested by the Chief Security Officer of Federal Airports Authority, FAAN, who caught him while engaging in a heated argument with Meresha on October 6, 2020.

It turned out that Meresha was invited to Nigeria by the suspect under the guise that he was Leonard, whom she had been dating online.

Meresha was stunned when she was received at the airport by Emmanuel.

He was not the Nollywood actor that she hoped to see.

The suspect will soon be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.