By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja where he delivered the demands of the #EndSARS protesters to the president.

Buhari had since approved the five-point demand of the protesters.

The governor displayed photos of the meeting with the president on his twitter handle.

He wrote: “Today, I met President Muhammadu Buhari to present the demands of the Lagos #EndSARS protesters.

“The President restated his commitment to embark on a holistic reform of the entire Police Force.

“Just today, the President has approved a panel made up of Civil Society leaders to look at all the cases of abuse by the police.

“The benefits of this genuine protest will be fully realized and I will continue to work to defend the rights of all Lagosians any and everyday.”