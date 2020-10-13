By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

#EndSARS protesters have shut the Lekki Toll Plaza, in Lekki area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria for the second day.

The protesters occupied the toll plaza very early on Tuesday, just like they did on Monday. They blocked the plaza and prevent motorists from moving.

The protesters played music on the expressway, as they eat and drink, demanding for an end of SARS.

This is despite the dissolution of the notorious Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) by the Inspector-General of Police Muhammad Adamu on Sunday.

An anonymous protester who addressed the crowd said now is the time for the government to end SARS.

He said in his address there were times for everything, time for rain, time for sun, time for war and time for peace.

He said Nigerian youths were ready to die if the government did not listen to the youths’ demand.