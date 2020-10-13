#EndSARS protesters shutdown the Iwo road in Ibadan on Tuesday morning.

There is now massive gridlock around the area as the protesters hit the road to resume demonstrations against police brutality despite the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Sunday afternoon, announced the disbandment of the police unit after days of online and offline protests.

But the protesters want the authorities to carry out psychological evaluation and re-training of all disbanded SARS officers before they are redeployed.

They want police officers to stand down and let people carry out their constitutional rights during protest.

They also demanded justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation for their families.

The protesters also called for increased salaries for police officers and the establishment of an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all reports of police misconduct within few days.

