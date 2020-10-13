By Kazeem Ugbodaga

A fire engine belonging to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service was attacked and damaged by #EndSARS protesters on Tuesday at the Alausa area of the state.

This was confirmed by the Acting Head of the agency, Mrs Margaret Adeseye while expressing her dissatisfaction to journalists at the scene of the incident.

According to her, the fire engine was on its way from the Salvation Street Opebi fire operation this morning to 10 Thomas Adeboye Street, Olowoira fire incident before the attack.

She explained that the distress call to Olowoira was received at about 12:08hrs, and the Alausa fire station was en-route the scene from Opebi, where it had just concluded an operation.

“The Olowoira fire incident occurred at the front flat of the upper floor of a storey building. The severe fire was however confined to the flat it originated from by the firemen. There was neither injury nor death in the combated fire”, she said.

Adeseye advised Lagosians to stop destroying government’s properties since the cost was also borne by the tax payers.