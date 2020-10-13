By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

#EndSARS protesters in Port Harcourt, who defied Governor Nyesom Wike’s ban order on Tuesday are now massed at the gate of the Government House.

They are sitting at about 11.30 am, awaiting Wike to address them as the Chief Security Officer of the State.

Some of the protesters drummed, sang and danced while waiting for the man who dared banned them from exercising their rights.

Armed police officers barricaded the Government House and prevented entrance by the protesters.

The protesters assembled at the Pleasure Park this morning, before they began the march through the Garden City to Government House.