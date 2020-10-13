By Jennifer Okundia

Indigenes of Rivers State, Port Harcourt, have made mockery of their governor’s order, not to engage in any form of protest today in the state.

Youths have already started converging at their different meeting points, to kick start their planned protest against the #ENDSARS movement.

Also BBNaija star Tacha is one of the citizens set to lead a peaceful protest today, in the South South region. In a statement Monday night, by Paulinus Nsirim, information commissioner, Governor of Rivers Nyesom Wike announced that his government has banned all forms of protests throughout the State.

“Therefore all proposed protests under #EndSars Campaign are hereby prohibited.

“Government took this decision because the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had already scrapped the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

“Therefore, there is no need for any form of protest against a Unit of the Police Force that no longer exists.

“Parents and Guardians are therefore advised to ensure that their children or wards do not violate this order.

“Law enforcement agencies are also directed to ensure that the ban is enforced and that violators are brought to book”.

I’m nervous for Port Harcourt. I’m nervous in general. I don’t want things getting more ugly. — Ozzy Etomi (@ozzyetomi) October 13, 2020

PORT HARCOURT we are ready to move! We meet at Pleasure Park by 9am We go Run am! RETWEET for others to see #SARSMUSTEND — Chlorpheniramine #EndSARS 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) October 13, 2020

Governor Wike should not disgrace his people or embarrass himself. We are coming to Government House to tell who we elected our problems & the reforms we want to see. It’s a Peaceful Protest to make sure #SARSMUSTEND and Port Harcourt people are ready!#PHProtest — Tammy Halliday (@tammyhalliday_) October 13, 2020

Whoever would be handling the sound at the protest in Port Harcourt, in the interest of peace, try not to play Fem by Davido. Advice from the men on the streets. — D A N E E ➐ (@Danee_nk) October 13, 2020

My principal just posted this. If you are in Port Harcourt or it’s environs and are arrested or harassed for protesting peacefully contact him. #SARSMUSTEND #ReformTheNigerianPolice #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria#PhProtest pic.twitter.com/SJIUegysI2 — Office Of the Citizen⚖️ (@NiabariWaate) October 13, 2020

LISTEN, PORT HARCOURT. IT IS VERY IMPORTANT THAT THIS PROTEST REMAINS PEACEFUL!!!! ANY ACT OF VIOLENCE FROM THE PUBLIC WILL DESTROY EVERYTHING THE YOUTHS HAVE STRUGGLED TO BUILD. THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY IS WATCHING NOW. THESE POLICE PEOPLE ARE SMART

1/ — Kene Himself (@KeneHimself) October 13, 2020

Wike think say na him papa get port harcourt — Samuel Mbah (@Mbahdeyforyou) October 13, 2020

When policemen laid siege on Wike’s hotel at Benin we decried it because he enjoys executive immunity & can’t be arrested. Similarly, Wike can’t ban the #SARSMUSTEND protest in Port Harcourt. These are constitutional issues. — Tope Akinyode (@TopeAkinyode) October 13, 2020

Please update me on port Harcourt protest this morning and retweet ✊#SARSMUSTEND #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria pic.twitter.com/od8HJ9Bk3g — #EndSars✊ MONITORING BRETHREN😏😏 (@osita_emmanuel1) October 13, 2020

