Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command has debunked the allegation that it has charged to court, the three masterminds of the #EndSARS protest who violated, and breached public peace while protesting during the Owu festival in Abeokuta.

The police on Saturday arrested 27 protesters on for attacking members of the public and damaging the deputy governor’s vehicle.

Some of the arrested protesters were released except for three of them who are believed to be the masterminds of the attack.

The police in a statement released through the office of its PPRO, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi hinted that the three men who caused the disturbance at the Olowu’s palace were arraigned today at Isabo Magistrate Court, Abeokuta, from where they were taken to the correctional centre pending when their bail conditions will be perfected.

The statement reads:

“The attention of the Ogun State Police Command has been drawn to the news circulating on social media that the three persons arrested for causing violence during the recent #Endsars protests in Ogun State have been jailed for life.

“The Command wishes to state that the information is not true and it is a calculated attempt to instigate members of the public against the police.

“The truth of the matter is that the 3 people were amongst those protesters who violently disrupted the annual Owu day celebration at the Olowu’s palace on Saturday 10th of October 2020, in the course of which they vandalized public properties and injured one Command’s police Sergeant on duty at the palace.

“To give peace a chance, 27 other persons arrested from other parts of the State including the defunct SARS office were released by the Command yesterday 11/10/2020 regardless of the fact that two of our policemen injured by the protesters are in critical condition in the hospitals.

“The three men who caused the disturbance at the Olowu palace were arraigned today at Isabo magistrate court Abeokuta from where they were taken to correctional centre pending when their bail conditions will be perfected.

“It is, therefore, not true that those arraigned have been jailed for life as falsely being circulated on social media. The information is an outright falsehood from those criminal elements who want to continue to disturb the peace in Ogun State by all means.

“All the good people of the State should be wary of these antics and never allow these individuals with ulterior motives to destabilize the State.”