Nigerians have taken to Twitter, to express gratitude and pledge their loyalty to Chicken Republic, after the brand showed support of the #ENDSARS movement.

The restaurant donated free snacks and drinks to protesters in Lagos State, Nigeria, and this single act, made the citizens disclose that they will only recognize an eatery that supports protesters this period.

See the reactions here…

Chicken Republic is a Nigerian quick service restaurant chain and franchise that specializes in chicken recipes, especially fried chicken.