By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija Lockdown season 5 winner Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly known has Laycon has called off his media tour scheduled for this week in Abuja due to the ongoing #EndSARS protests in the country.

The Ogun State-born rapper announced this on his social media platforms, adding that a new date will be communicated later.

He tweeted, “Need to focus all my time and energy on what is going on right now, so I would not be in Abuja this week. New dates to be announced later.”

The reality TV personality has been a part of the #EndSARS protest.

On October 6, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State the UNILAG graduate the youth ambassador for the state.

The governor further advised Laycon to channel his energies towards curbing vices, immoral acts among other things in the society