By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has left Lagos for Abuja to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in a bid to find a solution to the #EndSARS protests and also present the youth’s demands.

The governor had earlier promised to do so on Monday after he urged protesters to be decorous and peaceful while expressing their grievances.

He wrote on his verified Instagram page that he would present the letter given to him by protesters this morning.