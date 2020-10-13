By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday said its officers have arrested five traffic robbers at Ketu end of Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu disclosed this on Tuesday while addressing addressing some officers at the command Headquarters, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, in preparation for police operational activities during the ember months.

He confirmed that the robbers were arrested by the police operatives attached to Ketu Division on 9th and 12th October 2020 after they had robbed 2 different men (names withheld) at Ketu end of Lagos/Ibadan expressway.

The suspects are: Olasunkanmi Oyewole, Quadri Lawal, Abraham Olateju, Tunde Bello and Olagoke Adewole.

Odumosu charged the officers and men of the command to brace up immediately and provide adequate security for all and sundry despite the ongoing protests across the state.

The Commissioner of Police also ordered that the cases be thoroughly investigated and recover the arms the hoodlums use for operations.

He also charged other Divisional Police Officers in the command to implement all the designed anti-crime strategies by the command to curb traffic robbery and other crimes and criminality in their areas, even after the ember months.