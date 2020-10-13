Wale, an injured protester

A protester identified as Adewale Adeniji was injured and arrested by the police, during the #ENDSARS protest in Ogun State, Abeokuta.

Two other protesters arrested include: Matairu Faruq and Olatoye Olalekan.

Governor of the State Dapo Abiodun ordered their release, but it seems Wale was still kept in custody.

Twitter users shared details about the event and mentioned that, he has now been released.

“Tola
@adetolaov
WE DID IT!

The 3 protesters arrested in Abeokuta who were remanded by the Court today HAVE BEEN ORDERED TO BE RELEASED:

– Matairu Faruq
– Olatoye Olalekan
– Adeniji sodiq

ARE COMING HOME!!!! https://twitter.com/ogsg_official/status/1315802875424108545

For those asking, “where is Wale?”

His full name is ADEWALE SODIQ ADENIJI and he is among the ones the Governor has ordered their release.

The lawyers will be there this morning.”

