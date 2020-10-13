A protester identified as Adewale Adeniji was injured and arrested by the police, during the #ENDSARS protest in Ogun State, Abeokuta.
Two other protesters arrested include: Matairu Faruq and Olatoye Olalekan.
Governor of the State Dapo Abiodun ordered their release, but it seems Wale was still kept in custody.
Twitter users shared details about the event and mentioned that, he has now been released.
“Tola
@adetolaov
WE DID IT!
The 3 protesters arrested in Abeokuta who were remanded by the Court today HAVE BEEN ORDERED TO BE RELEASED:
– Matairu Faruq
– Olatoye Olalekan
– Adeniji sodiq
ARE COMING HOME!!!! https://twitter.com/ogsg_official/status/1315802875424108545
For those asking, “where is Wale?”
His full name is ADEWALE SODIQ ADENIJI and he is among the ones the Governor has ordered their release.
The lawyers will be there this morning.”
See Reactions:
— Tola (@adetolaov) October 13, 2020
Is there a contact person for Wale?
Pls dm me.
ATTENTION @frankmbablog @PoliceNG_CRU @AcpIshaku @segalink @citizen_gavel @SIAF_NG #freedomforwale #AbeokutaEndSarsProtest pic.twitter.com/WvjEXObW9A
— RUGGEDMAN (@RuggedyBaba) October 12, 2020
Please who has more information on where Wale was taken to? We want to get lawyers to him but it is more difficult without a location. pic.twitter.com/HjzHUNhEG4
— Moe (@Mochievous) October 12, 2020
Make una help free wale too. No be only who know person suppose get justice.
— Not That Tayo (@NotThatTayo) October 12, 2020
Do you guys remember this video??
They still haven’t released our brother Wale, it’s been 2 days already, Wale is not a criminal please start tweeting #FreeWale 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/nAmtw3dUDp
— Lilith (@faitheepony) October 13, 2020
Wale has been framed for murder
Wale is a peaceful protester
Free the innocents
Free the protesters!!!!!!!#FreeWale #FreeOjahb #SARSMUSTEND pic.twitter.com/c8yhq2ecEs
— 👑Olúbàdán Wants To #EndSarsNow❗️ (@d_fahy4) October 12, 2020
Wale has been injured and arrested since yesterday
Please rt
Free Wale before it’s too late
They said he’s at Abeokuta #SARSMUSTEND
— SOY SAUCE (@soyeee_) October 12, 2020
We helped free Nduka Treasure, Felicia Okpara and Ademola Ojabodu we can do same for wale #freeWALE pic.twitter.com/9Z8sRgsCRW
— ENDSARS (@i_amZameer) October 12, 2020
