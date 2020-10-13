By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday congratulated Chief Emeka Offor on receiving The Sun Newspaper Humanitarian Award.

This is contained in a press statement released by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity.

According to the president, the philanthropist’s nomination is well-deserved.

In a reaction to the letter notifying him of the award, President Buhari said: “I am elated to learn that you have been nominated for this humanitarian award by The Sun Newspaper, and I will say without any fear of contradiction that they couldn’t have made a better choice.”

“Chief Offor has dedicated himself for years to humanitarian causes including the eradication of polio and river blindness, and I urge other rich men to emulate his noble deeds.”

“Using your wealth to touch the lives of others in society is one of the greatest demonstrations of selflessness and compassion.”

He added that Chief Offor “will have his name etched in gold by posterity and history because of his philanthropic activities in the country”.