By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday paid tribute to renowned Nigerian writer, Professor John Pepper Clark who died at 85.

This is enclosed in a press statement released by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

On behalf of the Federal Government, Buhari extended condolence to the Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family on the passing of Emeritus Professor of Literature, Prof. John Pepper Clark.

According to the president, J.P Clark is one of Nigeria’s finest poets, dramatist and recipient of the Nigerian National Order of Merit Award for literary excellence, whose repertoire of published works depicts the hard work of a great man, devoted to a lifetime of writing, knowledge and promotion of the indigenous culture of the Ijaw nation.

Acknowledging that Prof. J.P. Clark’s exit has, indeed, left an indelible mark in the literary world, President Buhari took solace that his body of literary works, which earned him recognition and respect both at home and abroad.

He believes that Clark’s works would continue to inspire upcoming Nigerian writers to pursue literary excellence and flourish in their chosen vocation.

He then prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul departed