President Muhammadu Buhari mourns the death of Senator Yushau Mohammed Anka, the senator who represented the Zamfara West constituency from May 1999 to May 2007.

The late senator who died on Monday 12th October 2020 was buried in Abuja on Tuesday 13 October 2020.

He was famous for his staunch opposition to the tenure elongation efforts, Third Term, attempt in 2006.

After taking his seat in the Senate in June 1999, he was appointed to committees on Ethics, Foreign Affairs, Police Affairs (Vice-Chairman), Commerce, Internal Affairs and Government Affairs.

In August 2001, he said the Federal Government’s Poverty Alleviation Programme was just distributing cash to political supporters rather than alleviating poverty. Anka changed over to the ANPP platform for his second term in Senate.

In a tribute to the late senator, President Buhari described the late Senator as a fierce defender of all that is right and a staunch opponent of all that is wrong in his view.

“Righteousness was his chosen path. Senator Anka was a towering statesman. As a politician, he was respected across political party divisions by all sections of the society.

“May Allah grant him eternal rest,” the President said.