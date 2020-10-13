By Taiwo Okanlawon

Buck Wise, the chief marketing officer of Cardone Ventures, a Grant Cardone partner company has revealed his plans for small- to medium-sized business owners to maximize their value and quality of life through the attainment of personal, professional, and financial goals.

According to the former Vice President of Brand and Partnerships, success is very much attainable and it is that belief that inspired his decision to help other businessmen achieve success.

“Helping people is what I love,” he says about his decision to join Cardone Ventures.“What I enjoy more than anything is taking creative ideas and scaling businesses to improve the lives of individuals, their teams and families.”

Buck Wise joined Cardone Ventures in September 2019 with a focus on planning, developing, implementing and monitoring the overall business marketing strategy for the business consulting firm owned by world-famous development coach, Grant Cardone, and Brandon Dawson, the CEO of the company.

Buck joins after extensive work with the world’s largest advertising group, WPP, where he headed the global teams responsible for driving daring innovative messaging for brands such as Google, Starbucks and Nike, with a sharp focus on digital, AI, voice, data, technology consulting, education and connection.

In his new role with Cardone Ventures, Buck has a desire to first changing the mentality of business owners.

“Most of the owners that we speak to think that marketing is their biggest challenge.

“While that is my expertise, the truth is the biggest challenge in starting a business is typically operations and people,” he added.

Wise further disclosed that for marketing challenges specifically, “owners tend to take a shotgun approach; they see success, or not, with their media but don’t know why. They need to use a strategic, data-driven approach and know the ‘why.’

“For operations and people, business owners need a defined process, and they also need to inspire and influence their people to succeed.

”Operations and people are the key to duplicating yourself in order to grow your business. And if you can’t do that right, there’s no amount of marketing that’s going to help you,” he concluded.