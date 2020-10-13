By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Tuesday issued Certificate of Return to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for winning the governorship election held in Ondo State on Saturday.

Also issued with Certificate of Return is the Deputy Governor-elect, Lucky Ayedatiwa.

Ondo Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Rufus Akeju issued the duo Certificates of Return at the INEC’s office in Akure, Ondo on Tuesday.

Speaking after receiving the certificate of return, Akeredolu thanked INEC for conducting a credible poll which he won.

He dedicated his victory at the poll to God.

INEC had on Sunday declared Governor Akeredolu winner of the governorship election held in Ondo State on Saturday.

INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Idowu Abel Olayinka, Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, declared Akeredolu winner of the poll, having polled majority of the votes.

Akeredolu polled 292,830 votes to defeat Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP, who scored 195,791 votes, while Agboola Ajayi of ZLP, got 69,127 votes.