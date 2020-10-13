By Agency Reporter

Fresh opinion poll by Reuters/Ipsos shows that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has widened his lead against President Donald Trump in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

The two states are crucial in determining the winner of November’s election.

The poll result showed the former vice president leading Trump by 7 percentage points in both states.

A week earlier, Biden was up by 6 points in Wisconsin and by 5 in Pennsylvania.

Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states – Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona – that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him.

Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters, which include responses from some who cast ballots ahead of the formal Nov. 3 Election Day, which is increasingly common due to the coronavirus pandemic:

WISCONSIN (Oct. 6 – Oct. 11):

* Voting for Biden: 51%

* Voting for Trump: 44%

* 20% said they already had voted.

* 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 38% said Trump would be better.

* 47% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 46% said Biden would be better.

PENNSYLVANIA (Oct. 6 – Oct. 11):

* Voting for Biden: 51%

* Voting for Trump: 44%

* 51% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 42% said Trump would be better.

* 50% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

FLORIDA (Sept. 29 – Oct. 6):

* Voting for Biden: 49%

* Voting for Trump: 45%

* 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better.

* 49% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

* 7% said they already had voted.

ARIZONA (Sept. 29 – Oct. 7):

* Voting for Biden: 48%

* Voting for Trump: 46%

* 49% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 43% said Trump would be better.

* 52% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 42% said Biden would be better.

* 3% said they already had voted.

MICHIGAN (Sept. 29-Oct. 6):

* Voting for Biden: 51%

* Voting for Trump: 43%

* 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better.

* 49% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 44% said Biden would be better.

* 10% said they already had voted.

NORTH CAROLINA (Sept. 29-Oct. 6):

* Voting for Biden: 47%

* Voting for Trump: 47%

* 47% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 45% said Trump would be better.

* 52% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 40% said Biden would be better.

* 8% said they already had voted.