By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Former housemate of the Big Brother Naija house, Lucy Edet has secured a new deal as brand influencer for a weight loss company.

She disclosed the new partnership via her Instagram page.

According to Lucy, she had been using waist trainers from GetFit since she was in the BBNaija house.

”I am so excited to announce my latest addition to the GetFit family. Right from the bbnaija house, I have been using the GetFit waist trainer, and I could see results”.