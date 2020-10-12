The two ladies brutalized by officers of the Nigeria Police Force have been identified as Treasure Chiamaka and Felicia Okpara.

The ladies were assaulted at the peaceful #EndSARS protest staged at Ojuelegba. They were dragged, beaten, and tortured in a way that is totally unacceptable and should never be tolerated.

However, lawyers are now on their way to the Area C police station to release the ladies.

Watch the video of the unacceptable behaviour by officers of the Nigeria Police Force below: