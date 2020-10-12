By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nollywood star Tonto Dikeh on Monday identified the #EndSars protest with a tweet decrying police brutality.

She tweeted:

I stand in solidarity with the thousands of youths across the country protesting against Police Brutality peacefully, I urge the govt to listen to the youths & #EndSARS immediately. Use of force on peaceful protesters is unacceptable, I join all voices and say #SARSMUSTEND now!! — TONTO DIKEH (@TONTOLET) October 12, 2020

It was her first time to identify with the protest which began last week.

The protest which has drawn the support of celebrities in different countries led the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to dissolve the SARS unit of the police on Sunday.

