Tonto Dikeh

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nollywood star Tonto Dikeh on Monday identified the #EndSars protest with a tweet decrying police brutality.

She tweeted:

It was her first time to identify with the protest which began last week.

The protest which has drawn the support of celebrities in different countries led the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to dissolve the SARS unit of the police on Sunday.

