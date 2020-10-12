By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday said #EndSARS protesters arrested in Surulere and other areas of the state by the police will be released tonight.

Surulere boiled on Monday as police shot dead one of the protesters, leading to a riot.

A policeman was shot and killed by the protesters while two others were injured and rushed to the hospital.

Some protesters were arrested by the Police at Area ‘C’ in connection with the mayhem.

Sanwo-Olu, who had earlier addressed protesters who occupied the Lekki Toll Plaza, took to twitter to announce that the arrested protesters would be released tonight.

“The protesters will be released tonight. Their rights will not be violated. That, I assure you,” he said.

“I am meeting with the Lagos CP. Protesters will be released and broader issues will be addressed in my meeting with the President tomorrow.

“Let us take a break from protests tomorrow and give us a chance to take tangible next steps. I want to appeal to the protesters to take a break from protesting tomorrow.

“Tempers are at a highest on all sides at this time and while we work to prevent escalation, the safety of our residents is paramount. I speak not just as a governor, but as a father, brother and son,” Sanwo-Olu appealed.