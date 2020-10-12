Michael Adeshina

Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu visited the Lekki toll gate to address thousands of #ENDSARS protesters.

The governor identified with the youths and assured them that there won’t be instances of police brutality again in the State.

He asked the protesters to be calm and respect the rights of other residents.

The governor assured justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation for their families.

He also promised to take the demands of the protesters to President Muhammdu Buhari tomorrow.