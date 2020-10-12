By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Despite being announced the winner of the election, Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has expressed shock over the outcome of the result in the three local governments he lost.

The governor who defeated his closest opponents in 15 local governments in the State lost in only three local governments which are Akure North, Akure South, and Ifedore.

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television, Akeredolu said he was shocked at losing at these local governments as he had thought he was going to win in all local governments in the state.

Akeredolu disclosed that he worked in the local governments situated in the Central Senatorial district where the PDP candidate, Jegede hails from.

“When it comes to the issue of winning 15 local governments, it’s just a slight improvement of what I did the last time. The last time I won 14. Talking seriously, I thought I was going to win the 18 local governments.

“I’m shocked at what happened in Akure because I take Akure South, Akure North, and Ifedore as one Akure. So, I’m shocked at the development there.

“But I’ll put that behind me. I’ll move forward. I thought I would win in Akure because I worked in those three local governments where people turned against us. But it’s alright by me. We’ll forget it,” he said.

Akredolu who was the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, defeated his rival, Eyitayo Jegede the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as well as Agboola Ajayi who represented Zenith Labour Party.