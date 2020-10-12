Ever stylish wife of popular Lagos monarch, Oba Saheed Elegushi, Queen Sekinat, has opened her long-awaited multi-billion naira ‘TheMonarch’ event centre.

The event centre sits gracefully along the Lekki-Epe Expressway, just overlooking the Elegushi’s palace.

The event centre aptly called ‘TheMonarch,’ sits on over a 10,000sqm of land, is a one-stop-shop for all that is required to have a memorable event with its masterpiece architectural design, top of the range interior décor, shopped from the biggest designers across the best in the world, with over a 500-capacity car park.

TheMonarch is a testament of class, pristine and exquisitely burnished with class, the building emphasizes without much effort, the sheer tastefulness of the owner.

The attention to detail that characterizes the structure is excellent; both the interior and exterior decor were carefully chosen and planned with flawless finesse.

The TheMonarch as a masterpiece is set to change the face of event centres along the fast-growing Eti-Osa and Lekki areas in Lagos, the city of aquatic splendour.

As a virtuous woman, she will always find reasons to add more to her husband’s high-flying fortunes and will continue to take great steps in this dimension, especially when her husband is in the vanguard of doing great things for his people.

There are reasons to support this for the monumental step which the dashing Olori of Elegushi just took.

Known for her style, beautiful and celebrated Queen Sekinat Elegushi is leaving no one in doubt as to all the elements she put into the new edifice she is unfolding.

She said she had nursed the idea with her husband for long that had keyed into the vision and supported it bringing it to reality.

The queen said TheMonarch boasts of facilities that are incomparable to any other within the Lagos environment.

Meanwhile, the first event at TheMonarch is the 50th birthday celebration of Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, who is also a cousin to Oba Elegushi.

The classy party had many Lagos political bigwigs, first-class kings and other friends and associates of the Elegushi family.

Fuji king and Maiyegun of Yoruba land, King Wasiu Ayinde serenaded guests at the party.