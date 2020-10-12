The Ogun assembly on Monday screened Gov. Dapo Abiodun’s commissioner-nominees for the Ministry of Information, Alhaji Waheed Odusile, and that of Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu.

The Speaker, Mr Olakunle Oluomo, who presided over the screening at the assembly complex in Abeokuta, charged the nominees to exhibit professionalism and deploy their skills and experience in their respective fields.

He described the nominees as round pegs in round holes and implored them to uphold high ethics and good conduct in the delivery of good governance.

The speaker challenged them to put in place technological innovations that would strengthen the operations of their respective ministries.

Responding to questions, Odusile promised to use his immense media experience to improve on the flow of credible information to the public, having served at the apex unions of journalists in Nigeria and Africa.

Also, Arigbabu promised to deploy technology in the state secondary schools and assured that vocational and entrepreneurship studies would receive a boost.

He said that the education management information system would be introduced, while teachers and students welfare would be prioritised.