Governor of Rivers Nyesom Wike has banned the planned #EndSARS protest billed to be staged in Port Harcourt tomorrow.
In a statement Monday night, by Paulinus Nsirim, information commissioner,
Wike announced that his government has banned all forms of protests throughout the State.
“Therefore, all proposed protests under #EndSars Campaign are hereby prohibited.
“Government took this decision because the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had already scrapped the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.
“Therefore, there is no need for any form of protest against a Unit of the Police Force that no longer exists.
“Parents and Guardians are therefore advised to ensure that their children or wards do not violate this order.
“Law enforcement agencies are also directed to ensure that the ban is enforced and that violators are brought to book”.
I just said it earlier on my comment that the demand for the physical appearance of the President by the protesters at Leki Toll gate was way too much for what we stand for. We are asking for reforms and a step in the right direction has been taken. If care is not taken the sacrifices and gains made may go down the drain. Do not justify the Wines Action. God Bless Nigeria