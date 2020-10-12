By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular actor and model Alexx Ekubo has been left surprised after his childhood friend gifted him a Range Rover Autobiography.

The car gift was to celebrate his Chief Ikuku title.

The star who just gifted his mother a new Toyota Venza could not hold his excitement. He took to Instagram to share the news and how awed he was.

According to him, he has been saving to get himself an SUV but owing to many problems has not been able to afford one.

He disclosed he has been torn between gifting his mum a car or keep saving to get himself the SUV. Alexx disclosed that after he prayed and he decided to sort his mum first and bought her the Toyota Venza last week.

Alexx further disclosed that on Sunday, a friend called him to come and celebrate his new chieftaincy title and surprised him with the Range Rover Autobiography after the dinner.

He advised that everyone should be a giver and for it is better to give than to receive. The actor advised everyone to keep their hands clean and not be envious as everyone’s time would come.