By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Bose Ogulu, mother of music star Burna Boy has just had a “serious surgery” and recuperating, his son revealed in a tweet on Monday.

Burna Boy made the revelation, while responding to a question by a fan whether he has sent a billboard on #EndSARS to Port Harcourt, ahead of the protest scheduled for Tuesday.

The music star said he has to stay with his mother and ensure she recovers fully.

And it seems this is the main reason he has been lukewarm in identifying with the protests which began last week.

I was Dealing with a Personal Family issue at the Beginning of these Protests . My mum Had Serious Surgery last week! We were all invested in making sure she recovers! i am not about that “put it all out on social media” life.We decided the focus must solely be on this protest. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) October 12, 2020

In life before you reach conclusions it’s always good to check as you don’t know what people are going through . Play whatever song you like at these Protests but Let’s just keep fighting Together. Follow @protectng2020 we are here to help#sarsmustend #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) October 12, 2020

Burna Boy has been a side-topic as the protests gained traction worldwide.

After much pressure, he announced he was backing the protest.

Today’s revelation offered a new dimension to his attitude.

To compensate for his absence physically, Burna Boy announced he was bankrolling free data to protesters who may be data credit handicapped.

He also began a mobilisation of vlounteers for the protests.

Everyone that needs data to stay online please reach out to @protectng2020 we’re trying to get more info on arrested protesters #SARSMUSTEND — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) October 12, 2020

Volunteers who want to join and help us help protesters please follow @protectng2020 and fill this form. https://t.co/tqVTQuqnOV — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) October 12, 2020

As one fan said, Burna Boy with all the steps taken has atoned for not being physically out there:

