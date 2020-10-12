Bose Ogulu: Burna Boy says his mum has had serious surgery

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Bose Ogulu, mother of music star Burna Boy has just had a “serious surgery” and recuperating, his son revealed in a tweet on Monday.

Burna Boy made the revelation, while responding to a question by a fan whether he has sent a billboard on #EndSARS to Port Harcourt, ahead of the protest scheduled for Tuesday.

The music star said he has to stay with his mother and ensure she recovers fully.

And it seems this is the main reason he has been lukewarm in identifying with the protests which began last week.

Burna Boy

Burna Boy has been a side-topic as the protests gained traction worldwide.

READ ALSO  Burna Boy breaks silence on #EndSARS protests

After much pressure, he announced he was backing the protest.

Today’s revelation offered a new dimension to his attitude.

To compensate for his absence physically, Burna Boy announced he was bankrolling free data to protesters who may be data credit handicapped.

He also began a mobilisation of vlounteers for the protests.

As one fan said, Burna Boy with all the steps taken has atoned for not being physically out there: