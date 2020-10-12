A man accused of stealing a motorcycle was on Sunday lynched in Dusen Kura Gwari, Bosso Local Government Area of Niger state.

ASP Wasiu Abiodun, the Police Spokesman in the state, disclosed this in a statement issued in Minna on Sunday.

According to Abiodun, the police at about 9:50 am received a distress call that a mob had attacked an unknown person along Dusen Kura Gwari area.

He said a patrol team was mobilised to the scene and sighting the patrol vehicle, the people took to their heels and abandoned the victim.

Abiodun said the victim was immediately rushed to the General Hospital, Minna, where he was confirmed dead.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was accused of motorcycle theft,” he said.

The spokesperson said an investigation into the incident is ongoing with a view to arresting the attackers.

He warned members of the general public to desist from any act of jungle justice as the command will not condone what he called “self-help approach to justice”.