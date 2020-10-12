By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Salford City has appointed Manchester United legend, Paul Scholes as interim head coach after the League 2 club sacked its manager Graham Alexander.

Alexander was informed of the club’s decision to terminate his contract on Monday morning, with Salford fifth in League Two after two wins in five matches this season.

However, former Manchester United midfielder Scholes, who had a brief and unsuccessful spell in charge of Oldham in 2019 – the first managerial role of his career, will oversee first-team proceedings as the club search for a new manager.

Scholes first game in charge of Salford will be this Saturday at 10th-placed Port Vale in the league.

The United legend is also a shareholder in the club with his former Class of ’92 team-mates Gary and Phil Neville, David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, and Nicky Butt. They control a combined 50 percent stake in the club.