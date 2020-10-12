Liverpool are backing a plan to reduce the top-flight English Premier League to 18 teams.

The English Football League (EFL) is seeking a £250 million ($326m) bailout to cover the losses suffered as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan put forward by EFL chairman and former chief executive of the Premier League and Liverpool Rick Parry and strongly supported by the Merseyside club, as well as others, would see the top-flight pay that sum by taking out a loan.

It then means that the Premier League would be reduced by two teams, while only two sides would automatically be relegated to the Championship, with another entering a play-off tournament with the third, fourth and fifth placed teams in the second-tier.

And the Premier League has warned against the plans, saying it could damage English football.

“Both the Premier League and The FA support a wide-ranging discussion on the future of the game, including its competition structures, calendar and overall financing particularly in light of the effects of Covid-19,” a statement released on Sunday read.

“Football has many stakeholders, therefore this work should be carried out through the proper channels enabling all clubs and stakeholders the opportunity to contribute.

“In the Premier League’s view, a number of the individual proposals in the plan published today could have a damaging impact on the whole game, and we are disappointed to see that Rick Parry, chair of the EFL, has given his on-the-record support.

“The Premier League has been working in good faith with its clubs and the EFL to seek a resolution to the requirement for Covid-19 rescue funding. This work will continue.”