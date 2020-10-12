Thirty-five members of Lagos House of Assembly present at the Plenary of Monday, October 12, 2020, have passed a vote of confidence on the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa for his exemplary leadership.

Members also debunked rumour making the round in social media that 26 of them have signed impeachment notice on the speaker.

The motion for the vote of confidence was moved by Hon Rotimi Olowo (Somolu 1) and was seconded by Hon Kehinde Joseph ( Alimosho 2), after which all the members in the hallowed Chamber raised their hands in support of the motion.

Before pledging their unflinching loyalty, all members took turns to pay glowing tributes to the speaker for being proactive in state matters and for his exemplary leadership particularly in legislative matters both in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

The Speaker in his response thanked members for their unalloyed support and confidence reposed in him.

He said he was initially against the idea of passing a vote of confidence on him when it was first mooted but had to succumb when many members supported the idea.

According to him, “I don’t think it necessary because I do not entertain any fear. I strongly believe that my becoming speaker was by divine intervention. It was not something planned. It happened through the will of Allah. Being here today as speaker is still by the grace of Almighty Allah. So, if one believes this, he would have peace of mind.

The speaker said the House is one and continue to remain one.

“This House will never be divided. If there is anybody that is not pleased let him adjust himself. Let us see this House as our responsibility.

“I have been here for a while, Speaker had been removed, deputy speaker had been removed. So, if anybody is removed, he should take it as part of the process of the House. Nobody, including me, can say that without him the House cannot progress. We should desist from that.”

Obasa said everything that had been going on since March about the assembly was political.

“The interest is to get the Speaker out of way. Not because of Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa. There have been allegations upon allegations and we challenged them to bring evidence of awarding contracts to family members, nobody has been able to bring any. We have challenged them to bring approvals that we have not implemented, nothing.

“They have taken me to EFCC. I have been invited and I have honoured their invitation. The invitation continues. So, it is nothing but desperation to get the speaker out of the way. I just hope EFCC would not allow itself to be dragged into political matters.

“Let us continue to work together in the interest of our people. Those who are chasing shadows will get tired.

“Muyiwa Jimoh was calling America asking for Obasa house number in so so place. We have the evidence. We have the recording and this is a colleague. We just ignored so many things. But when it gets to a stage we cannot bear it anymore we will show those who are not ready to abide by the rules of the House the way out. So that they will not disturb the peace of this House.

” We thank God for all the members in the House today and we heard what they all said. It shows that the House is one and peaceful. We will continue to be so and not allow anybody to distract us from doing what we are here for.

“Once again, I pray that Almighty Allah will continue to support each one of you as you have always supported me in this assignment. Thank you,” he said.