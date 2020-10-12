By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo has announced that students across all classes in both public and private schools have been approved to resume Monday, October 19.

The resumption also includes pupils in pre-primary – daycare, kindergarten, and nursery schools as announced by the commissioner.

The commissioner disclosed that the decision was taken after proper deliberations and consultations with relevant stakeholders including safety professionals and nursery school providers.

However, schools were also advised to make safety priority by adhering to COVID-19 protocols and hygiene guidelines.

“All public and private schools are strongly advised to put safety first by adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols and hygiene guidelines as instructed by the State Government through the Ministry of Education.

Also before schools resume, they are to be cleared by the Office of Education Quality Assurance before re-opening.