By Abankula

Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential candidate has slammed as reckless the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Harris, who spoke remotely said it’s not just her colleagues in the Senate who were at risk, but also staff in the capitol and congressional aides.

“This hearing has brought together more than 50 people to sit inside of a closed-door room for hours while our nation is facing a deadly airborne virus,” Harris said.

“This committee has ignored common sense requests to keep people safe.”

She criticised the Republican majority for pushing ahead with the hearing after Barrett’s Rose Garden celebration at the White House has been linked to 35 cases.

She also questioned the Republicans why they are prioritising the hearing over approving a second stimulus package.

In her submission, the hearing ought to have been postponed until a new president is elected.

Harris wasn’t the only lawmaker who appeared remotely.

Multiple senators from both parties used video technology to give their statements from afar.

Most members were however in attendance.

Among them was Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), who tested positive for the coronavirus 10 days ago, but said he was no longer infectious and has been granted physician’s approval.