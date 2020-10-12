By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State recorded whopping Coronavirus cases on Sunday to take the nation’s infections figures higher.

Of the 163 new cases declared by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Sunday, Lagos recorded a whopping 113 cases, posting more than twice the national figures.

The State has been recording slump in cases in recent times, but it suddenly roared back to life on Sunday to cement its place as the Coronavirus epicentre.

Lagos had raked in just 23 cases the previous day, but it topped 113 cases on Sunday.

The nation’s 163 new cases represented a rise in infections from 111 cases on Saturday to 163 cases on Sunday,

So far, 60,266 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Nigeria, with 51,735 survivors discharged and 1,115 deaths raked in.

However, Sunday’s infections were recorded in 11 States and the FCT.

See full figures below

Lagos-113

Kaduna-21

Osun-8

Ondo-5

Oyo-5

Ogun-3

Bayelsa-2

Taraba-2

Edo-1

FCT-1

Katsina-1

Plateau-1

60,266 confirmed

51,735 discharged

1,115 deaths