**Orders prosecution of bad FSARS officers

*Apologises for the killing of Jimoh Isiaka in Ogbomoso, orders for probe

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday in Abuja pointedly addressed some of the concerns of Nigerian youths, who have been on the streets of many cities, calling for the scrapping of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, notoriously known as FSARS.

He declared that disbanding of SARS is the first step to the extensive police reforms being planned by his administration.

Just like the youth are demanding, Buhari said he has directed that all those responsible for misconduct or wrongful acts be brought to justice.

He spoke today at the launch of the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES), aimed at creating 774,000 jobs across the Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the country.

”I will like to use this opportunity to say a word on the recent genuine concerns and agitations by Nigerians about the excessive use of force and in some cases extra-judicial killings and wrongful conduct of the men of the Nigerian Police Force,’’ President Buhari said.

”The disbanding of SARS is only the first step in our commitment to extensive police reforms in order to ensure that the primary duty of the police and other law enforcement agencies remains the protection of lives and livelihood of our people.

”We will also ensure that all those responsible for misconduct or wrongful acts are brought to justice.

”We deeply regret the loss of life of the young man (Jimoh Isiaka) in Oyo State during the recent demonstrations.

”I have directed that the circumstances of his death should be thoroughly investigated.

”Meanwhile, it is important to recognise that the vast majority of men and women of the police force are hardworking and diligent in performing their duties.

”The few bad eggs should not be allowed to tarnish the image and reputation of the force.”