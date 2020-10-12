The spokesman of the Eyitayo Jegede campaign organization, Gbenga Akinmoyo, stated that the team is waiting on God after his principal was defeated by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for the second time.

“This project is a project that God has ordained. As it is so, we wait. So we wait on God,” Akinmoyo stated this during an interview in Akure on Sunday.

Akinmoyo thanked the people of the state for voting for their conscience during the polls. He also commended the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members for working hard for the party.

“For the benefit of the general public, we will like to thank all the Ondo State voters who went to the polls yesterday and voted for their conscience.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the incumbent Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, as the winner of the poll.

Akeredolu clinched 15 out of 18 local governments, with Jegede winning the remaining three.