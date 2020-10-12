Off the back of a debut game for the Super Eagles, Hoffenheim center-back Kevin Akpoguma has revealed he is proud to play for the national team.

Having previously starred for Germany at youth level, the 25-year-old committed his international future to Gernot Rohr’s side after a meeting with the Franco-German.

Akpoguma was afforded his first Super Eagles bow against Algeria, replacing Twente defender Tyronne Ebuehi after the hour mark in the defeat.

“I’m very impressed and proud to be a Nigerian player fully. I’m looking forward to the best games already,” Akpoguma told the media.

“We lost [against Algeria] but we tried our best to get a point from the game because in the last 10 minutes we pressured them well, but we, however, failed to get the needed equalizer.”

Nigeria will next take on Tunisia in another friendly on Tuesday, and Akpoguma is looking forward to the encounter.

“It’s [the Algeria match] just a test game and I am sure the coaches have seen what we can improve on.

“So, now we are looking forward to our next game and most importantly our AFCON qualifiers next month,” he said.

Akpoguma has featured in more than 30 games for Hoffenheim since his arrival at the club in 2015.