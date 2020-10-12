By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has supported Nigerian youths in their fight against the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) after recalling how he almost lost his daughter.

He explained the horrifying incident today on Monday after President Muhammadu Buhari publicly announced the disbandment of the FSARS.

According to him, his 25-year-old daughter almost died after fully-armed policeman ransacked her on the way to the airport. She was allegedly stopped, detained and questioned for carrying a laptop in her bag.

Read his statement below

”The #ENDSARS movement has brought nothing but joy to me. Finally, the youths are awake, with one voice and a common goal.

”I understand your plight, my 25-year-old daughter had a nasty experience with SARS, almost losing her life. On her way to the airport, she was stopped and terribly ransacked and surrounded by fully armed plainclothes policemen in a bus, detained for close to 30mins of thorough questioning.

”Imagine a young female for that matter, all her belongings completely searched all because she was with a laptop on an official assignment from her office in Lagos. I can only imagine the countless ones that have lost their lives from such ordeals, may their souls rest in peace.

”I assure you that this is the beginning of greater things to come in Nigeria. I implore you to demand more but plead with you to do so in a peaceful manner, as anything outside of that will cause unnecessary havoc for all.

”I have been informed of many innocent souls that were arrested and currently been detained, be rest assured that I am pursuing the matter and they will be set free.

”To the men and women of the Nigerian police force, be assured that this movement is also for you, we know you are humans also and your reality is as a result of your environment.

”This movement demands better on your behalf and is aimed at pushing the government to do better for you and elevate your standard of living. Do not persecute your advocates.

”God bless Nigerian youths and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY” he concluded.