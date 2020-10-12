The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on his re-election at Saturday’s polls in the state.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said that Akeredolu’s reelection had shown that both the Governor and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have wide acceptance among the people of the state.

“Akeredolu’s victory is a testament of his good leadership in his first tenure. I call on the Governor-elect to bring more dividends of democracy to his people for the trust rested in him.

“I commend the hard work of the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was the APC National Campaign Chairman for the Ondo state election.

“Sanwo-Olu sold the achievements of Akeredolu to the people through his strategic implementation of the party’s campaign programme,” he said.

Gbajabiamila said the people of Ondo have made the right choice by returning Akeredolu for a second term, and urged them to give the governor maximum support to succeed.