By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has called the Lagos Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu demanding release of #EndSARS protesters arrested by the police in Surulere, Lagos on Monday.

Surulere boiled on Monday as police shot dead one of the protesters, leading to a riot.

A policeman was shot and killed by the protesters while two others were injured and rushed to the hospital.

Some protesters were arrested by the Police at Area ‘C’ in connection with the mayhem.

However, Gbajabiamila, on his twitter handle on Monday night said he had spoke with Odumosu and was also in touch with a member of the House of Assembly representing Surulere Constituency, Desmond Elliot who was on his way to Area ‘C’ to handle the issue.

He wrote: “I have spoken to the CP Lagos and I am in touch with my member representing Surulere, in the State Assembly, Hon Desmond Elliot who is presently on his way to Area C Police station where some protesters are being held.

“We will ensure that People’s rights are not violated. Please let’s all remain calm. I promise we are on top of this and will keep you updated.”