The host of the popular Nigerian TV show, ‘Who wants to be a Millionaire’, Frank Edoho is not moved or impressed with the IG’s announcement on the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Sunday 11th October 2020.

The famous TV host in a series of tweets shared on his Twitter page is unhappy with the government of the day and how matters concerning the #EndSARS protest are being handled.

Edoho without mincing words laid curses on officials of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad while stating that the #EndSARS protest must continue.

In one of his tweets, Edoho said that if the President Buhari feels the youths are too small to be addressed, then the IGP is also too small for the youths to believe when he said SARS has been dissolved.

See his tweets below.

God will punish SARS for all the killings, extortions, violence, carnage and abductions. They will call for help and like their victims, no one will come to their aid. They will shout their voices hoarse in anguish but all they will hear is the laughter of their victims. AMEN! https://t.co/PqAORlafca — Frank Edoho (@frankedoho) October 11, 2020

If the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria feels we are too small for him to address, then the IGP is too small for us to believe that SARS has been dissolved!

Until then, #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria #EndSarsNow #ENDSARS

CONTINUES!!!!!!!!!!! — Frank Edoho (@frankedoho) October 11, 2020

I know at this point all of us are regretting why we were born in the wrong country. And I say, f*#K that! We are in the right country. The problems we have are caused by not up to 1% of our population. This is our country and we have to fight for change! #EndSarsNow — Frank Edoho (@frankedoho) October 12, 2020