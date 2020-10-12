TV host, Frank Edoho

The host of the popular Nigerian TV show, ‘Who wants to be a Millionaire’, Frank Edoho is not moved or impressed with the IG’s announcement on the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Sunday 11th October 2020.

The famous TV host in a series of tweets shared on his Twitter page is unhappy with the government of the day and how matters concerning the #EndSARS protest are being handled.

Edoho without mincing words laid curses on officials of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad while stating that the #EndSARS protest must continue.

In one of his tweets, Edoho said that if the President Buhari feels the youths are too small to be addressed, then the IGP is also too small for the youths to believe when he said SARS has been dissolved.

See his tweets below.