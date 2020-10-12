In the recent Premier League coronavirus testing round, five have returned positive a slight decrease in the number recorded last week.

1,128 players and club staff were tested for coronavirus between Monday, October 5, and Sunday, October 11 out of which 5 returned positive.

According to a statement on the league website, the Premier League reiterated it is providing the information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing.”

The number of positive cases this week has reduced by four compared to last week when nine tests returned positive.