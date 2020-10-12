Femi Adesina has debunked the report that he hindered the move by President Muhamadu Buhari to scrap the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) on Friday.

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Sunday announced the disbarnment of the contoversial police unit after days of online and offline protest.

However, the report stated that the action should have been taken on Friday but was prevailed upon by the Special Adviser to the President on Media.

Femi Adesina has now described the report as fake stories.

Please read his rebuttal below:

An online newspaper published by a so-called journalist notorious for fake stories has published that President Muhammadu Buhari was to have scrapped the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) on Friday, but was prevailed upon by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, not to do so.

The tendentious publication claimed Adesina hinged his argument on the fact that “the administration should not surrender to Twitter warriors.”

While the FSARS saga lasted, I did not say a word on it, whether publicly or privately. Why? It was not within my brief. It rested squarely with the Nigeria Police Force, which has its own spokesman.

For the online publication to have cooked outright falsehood against me shows the riot that is going on in that space, in the name of journalism.

The brain behind the blog had always twisted stories against me and his former employers would testify that I had officially reported him about twice, till I then declined to grant him interviews again.

The publication should please be treated as what it is: lie from the pit of hell. A concoction, falsehood from a diseased mind, bent on causing disaffection against other people.