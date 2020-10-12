Parenting blogger, reality star and mum of one Wathoni Anyansi, has weighed into the nation’s current unrest, in protesting against Police brutality.

Wathoni rose to fame after participating in the Season 5 Big Brother Naija Lockdown show.

She, however, shared her unpleasant experience at the airport, stating that the dissolution of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) is her only source of consolation currently.

Anyansi also showed off her latest photos with the caption:

“It’s been a long damn day. Imagine waiting for a flight scheduled for 11:45an and still being told the plane is undergoing technical issues at 5:45pm .

“Regardless, I am consoling myself with these pictures of mine and the fact that I am positive that the dissolution of Special Anti-Robbery Squad is no scam at all . Congratulations Nigeria.

In one voice 💪🏾🙏🏾 !

#EndSARS #SarsMustGoNow #StopPoliceBrutalityinNigeria #SarsMustGo